China-Myanmar border port resumes trade after four-month closure -CCTV

BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The border port of Wanding in China's Yunnan province resumed trade with neighbouring Myanmar on Friday after being closed for 136 days due to the pandemic, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Measures have been taken to reduce human-to-human contact and crowd-gathering as trade resumes, to stop the potential spread of the coronavirus, CCTV said.

Reporting by Beijing Newswroom; writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Kevin Liffey

