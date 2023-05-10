Exclusive: China to name Li Yunze as head of new financial regulatory body-sources















HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - China will appoint Li Yunze as the head of a new financial regulator as part of a broader restructuring of its financial regulatory regime, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Li, 52, a banking veteran and currently vice governor of southwestern Sichuan province, will take the helm of the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), the sources told Reuters.

The NFRA is a new government body under the State Council tasked to supervise the multi-trillion dollar financial industry, excluding the securities sector. The creation of the NFRA comes amid a sweeping reform of central government institutions spearheaded by the ruling Communist Party.

The State Council Information Office, which handles media queries on behalf of the government, did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

Li has a relatively low-profile in the sector compared to previous financial regulatory heads. He worked at state-owned China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) (601939.SS) for more than two decades and was later moved to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) (601398.SS) as vice president in July 2016.

In 2018, he was appointed as vice governor of Sichuan province.

Li is a native of Yantai city in Shandong province. He majored in Management Engineering of Capital Construction and Basics of Marxism at Tianjin University from 1989 to 1993.

His appointment is part of a broader reshuffle of regulatory positions after the Communist Party's leadership transition at its once-a-five-year congress.

Reporting by Julie Zhu and Kevin Huang; Writing by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.