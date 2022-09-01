1 minute read
China opposes 'so-called Xinjiang-related assessment' by U.N. Human Rights Office
BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China firmly opposes the release by the United Nations Human Rights Office of its "so-called Xinjiang-related assessment", said China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva on Thursday.
The report is based on the assumption of guilt, uses false information, and is a farce planned by the United States, Western nations and anti-China forces, said Liu Yuyin, spokesperson of the Permanent Mission in Geneva, in a statement on its website. read more
Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
