China opposes trade agreement reached between U.S. and Taiwan















BEIJING, May 23 (Reuters) - China firmly opposed the agreement reached between the U.S. and Taiwan, urging the U.S. to "carefully handle economic and trade relations with Taiwan", China's ministry of commerce said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office announced last week that the U.S. and Taiwan reached agreement on the first part of their "21st Century" trade initiative covering customs and trade facilitation, regulatory practices, and small business.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom, editing by Ed Osmond











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.