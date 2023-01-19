China orders investigation into explosion at Panjin Haoye chemical factory















LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's State Security Commission has ordered an investigation into the recent explosion at Panjin Haoye Chemical Co Ltd's factory, according to a statement from the Liaoning provincial government on Thursday.

Twelve people were killed and one is missing after an explosion occurred on Jan. 15 at the refinery and petrochemical complex in China's northern Liaoning province.

