China to pay attention to coronavirus variants over the long term

Workers wearing protective suits following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak stand next to daily necessities placed on makeshift delivery racks, at a residential compound under lockdown after a case of the Omicron variant was detected, in Beijing's Haidian district, China January 18, 2022. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - China will pay close attention to variants of coronavirus in the long term, focusing on their transmission capability, pathogenicity and ability to evade immunity, a Chinese disease control official said on Thursday.

The Omicron variant is unlikely to be the final variant, Dong Xiaoping, chief expert of virology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.