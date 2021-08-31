Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

China plans pilot programme for healthcare service pricing reform

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) on Tuesday issued a guideline on pilot programmes to deepen price reform of its healthcare services.

The pricing mechanism for healthcare services in China currently still has shortcomings, and the country aims to have experience gained from pilot programmes ready for national adoption by 2025, NHSA said in a statement.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens

