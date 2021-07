People line up at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site outside a shopping mall in Jiangning district, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China July 21, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

BEIJING, July 30 (Reuters) - China will resolutely cope with the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the eastern Nanjing city of Jiangsu province, and infections related to the Nanjing outbreak, the country's National Health Commission said in a statement published on Friday.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Judy Hua and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson

