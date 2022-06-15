China probes former head of national reserves bureau over discipline violation

The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China is investigating the former head of its national reserves bureau for severe violations of law and discipline, state television said on Wednesday.

Zhang Wufeng, the ex-chief of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, was being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the broadcaster, China Central Television, said.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

