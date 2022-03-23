China to produce 100,000-200,000 T green hydrogen annually by 2025

A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, China February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - China aims to produce 100,000 tonnes to 200,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per annum and have about 50,000 hydrogen-fuelled vehicles by 2025, as the country pushes to reduce carbon emission from its transportation and industrial sectors.

The National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that it will avoid disorderly competition as it builds hydrogen infrastructure.

