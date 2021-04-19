Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

ChinaChina to promote debt sustainability in developing nations - vice commerce minister

Reuters
2 minutes read

Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Qian Keming attends a news conference in Beijing, China January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

China will promote debt sustainability in developing countries through its Belt and Road Initiative, Qian Keming, a vice minister of commerce, said on Monday at the Boao Forum in the country's southern province of Hainan.

China will promote projects in developing countries that generate steady cashflows and profits, said Qian.

"We will push forward debt sustainability in developing countries," Qian said, adding that Beijing would also promote green, low-carbon projects and build high-standard infrastructure projects to reduce their environmental impact.

Some developing countries face rising debt risks, said Qian, but China has not forced poor countries to repay debt and has adjusted repayments based on their conditions.

If countries choose debt restructuring, their credit ratings could be affected and the cost of funding will rise, he said.

China has extended debt relief to developing countries under the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) as African countries, hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, face another debt crisis.

Chinese loans play a key role in Africa. China's government, banks and companies lent some $143 billion to Africa from 2000 to 2017, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A third of the $30.5 billion of public debt service payments due in 2021 by DSSI-eligible nations in sub-Saharan Africa is owed to official Chinese creditors with another 10% linked to the China Development Bank, the Institute of International Finance has calculated.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · 10:43 AM UTCEU sets out Indo-Pacific plan, says it's not 'anti-China'

The European Union resolved on Monday to step up its influence in the Indo-Pacific region, using areas from security to health to protect its interests and counter China's rising power, although the bloc insists its strategy is not against Beijing.

ChinaChina's births may fall below 10 million annually in next five years - expert quoted
ChinaChina's market regulator investigates Alibaba-Minmetals JV
ChinaAnalysis: Beijing huddles with friends, seeks to fracture U.S.-led ‘clique’
ChinaAUTOSHOW Chip shortage casts shadow over China’s auto industry recovery