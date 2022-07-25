China puts iPhone maker, CNOOC into Shenzhen 'closed loop' to battle COVID- Bloomberg News

People wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn's office in Taipei, Taiwan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

July 25 (Reuters) - The Chinese government has ordered some of its biggest companies, including iPhone maker Foxconn (2317.TW) and oil producer CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK), to operate within a "closed loop" restricted system for seven days due to the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Shenzhen, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The Shenzhen government has asked its 100 biggest companies, including BYD Co (002594.SZ), Huawei Technologies Co, and ZTE Corp (000063.SZ), to restrict operations only to employees living within a closed loop, with little to no contact with people beyond their plants or offices, the report said, citing a Shenzhen government notice.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.