China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for elderly

[1/2] A person walks past a poster encouraging elderly people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near a residential compound in Beijing, China March 30, 2022. Picture taken March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang















BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China issued a notice on Tuesday to ramp up COVID vaccinations for the elderly, the National Health Commission said.

China will step up efforts to increase the rate of vaccination for people aged above 80 and will shorten the time gap between basic vaccination and booster shots to three months for the elderly, the commission said.

People aged 60 and above who have received two doses inched up from 85.6% in August to 86.4% in November, while the booster rate rose from 67.8% to 68.2% over the same period, according to official data.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.