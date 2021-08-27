Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China regulator issues guidelines on medical aesthetics advertising

BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China's market regulator issued draft guidelines on regulation of the medical aesthetics sector's advertising on Friday, and said it will crack down on ads that create anxiety over people's looks.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said it is inappropriate to equate a person's poor looks with their being incapable, lazy or poor, and it was forbidden to compare images of people before and after plastic surgery.

