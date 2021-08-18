Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China regulator says livestreaming sales stars should speak Mandarin, dress well

2 minute read

A woman wearing a protective face mask uses a phone at a park in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit the hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Hubei province, China, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hosts in China's livestreaming industry should speak Mandarin and dress appropriately when they market products online, the country's commerce ministry said on Wednesday, as it looks to tighten its oversight of the sector.

Livestreaming marketing has seen its popularity surge in the last two years among brands like L’Oreal, Nike, Dyson and online shoppers, and most Chinese e-commerce platforms now offer the option to purchase and sell products via livestreaming.

It became the target of scrutiny last year with some shoppers and brands accusing some livestreamers of misrepresenting products or faking sales numbers, prompting China's cyberspace regulator to announce draft rules in November.

China's Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday published more detailed guidelines and for the first time mentioned a preferred language. Mandarin is the official medium in China but there are also many dialects and ethnic minority languages in the country.

"It is better to use Mandarin during livestreaming," it said in a section about how livestreamers were expected to behave.

The new rules, which are up for public review until Sept. 2, also said livestreamers should dress in a way that is inoffensive to their audience, and carry an image reflecting the characteristics of the products or services they try to sell.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 6:02 AM UTC

Factbox: From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown

China's months-long regulatory crackdown on an array of private companies has unsettled tech upstarts as well as decades-old firms, ushering in a new, uncertain environment.

China
Chinese ports choke over 'zero tolerance' COVID-19 policy
China
Analysis: Green-push dilemma: China's steel curbs could cripple price control efforts
China
China's Geely warns of chip shortage, but keeps annual vehicle sales target
China
Baidu says 2nd-gen Kunlun AI chips enter mass production