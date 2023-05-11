China regulator says willing to work with U.S. for audit cooperation















HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters) - China's securities watchdog on Thursday said that it was willing to work with the United States counterparts to promote audit regulator cooperation and safeguard the rights and interests of global investors.

The comment from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) came a day after a U.S. accounting watchdog said that it found unacceptable deficiencies in audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

The deficiencies found by the U.S. watchdog during their first-time inspection in China was normal, and that China would continue to work with the U.S., the CSRC said in a statement in response to Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Xie Yu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.