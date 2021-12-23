China reports 100 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 22, vs 77 a day earlier
BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China reported 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 22, up from 77 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday.
Of the new infections, 71 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 57 from a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
China reported 19 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, unchanged from a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 100,644 confirmed cases as of Dec. 22.
