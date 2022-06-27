China reports 106 new COVID cases for June 26 vs 116 day earlier

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a person at a nucleic acid testing station, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China, June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 106 new coronavirus cases for June 26, of which 39 were symptomatic and 67 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compared with 116 new cases a day earlier - 39 symptomatic and 77 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 225,565 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, and a new local asymptomatic case compared with none the previous day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported two new local symptomatic cases, compared with zero a day earlier, and two local asymptomatic cases versus none the previous day, local government data showed.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom, Writing by Liz Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam

