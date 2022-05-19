China reports 1,082 new coronavirus cases on May 18 vs 1,305 day earlier

A worker walks at a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - China reported 1,082 new coronavirus cases on May 18, of which 212 were symptomatic and 870 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That compares with 1,305 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 240 symptomatic and 1,065 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There was one new death, bringing the country's death toll to 5,218. As of May 18, mainland China had confirmed 222,582 cases with symptoms.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Yifan Wang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

