China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 day earlier

A resident gets tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) behind barriers of a sealed area, amid new lockdown measures in parts of the city to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 109 new coronavirus cases for June 19, of which 38 were symptomatic and 71 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compared with 159 new cases a day earlier - 36 symptomatic and 123 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death count at 5,226.

As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 225,281 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported four new local symptomatic cases, compared with none a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic case, the same as the previous day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported 10 new local symptomatic cases, compared with three a day earlier, and three new local asymptomatic cases versus six the previous day, local government data showed.

