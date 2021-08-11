Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

China reports 111 new coronavirus cases vs 143 a day earlier

People wearing protective masks walk on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland for Aug. 10, down from 143 cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Wednesday.

China's latest clusters are mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials have said.

Among the new confirmed infections, 83 were locally transmitted, down from 108 a day earlier, while the remainder were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Most local infections were in the eastern province of Jiangsu.

The number of new asymptomatic infections was 30 from 38 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

China has reported a total of 94,080 infections since the outbreak began. The number of reported deaths remained at 4,636.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Christopher Cushing

