China reports 1,183 new coronavirus cases on May 19 vs 1,082 a day earlier

A worker in a protective suit removes a cordon line from a residential street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China May 18, 2022. Picture taken May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Casey Hall

BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - China reported 1,183 new coronavirus cases on May 19, of which 193 were symptomatic and 990 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That compares with 1,082 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 212 symptomatic and 870 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the country's death toll unchanged at 5,218. As of May 19, mainland China had confirmed 222,775 cases with symptoms.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yifan Wang, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.