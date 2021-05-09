Skip to main content

ChinaChina reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs seven a day earlier

Reuters
1 minute read

A traveller walks at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on May 8, up from seven a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 10 from eight a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,758, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

