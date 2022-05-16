China reports 1,227 new COVID cases for May 15 vs 1,789 a day earlier

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a person during mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) amid an outbreak, at a makeshift testing site in Chaoyang district of Beijing, China May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 1,227 new coronavirus cases for May 15, of which 151 were symptomatic and 1,076 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compares with 1,789 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 239 symptomatic and 1,550 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were four new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,213. As of May 15, mainland China had confirmed 221,955 coronavirus cases.

Reporting by Beijing newroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

