China reports 1,275 new COVID cases for March 27 vs 1,254 a day earlier
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - China reported 1,275 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 27, the national health authority said on Monday, compared with 1,254 a day earlier.
Of the new cases, 1,219 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 1,217 a day earlier.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 5,134 compared with 4,448 a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.
As of March 27, mainland China had confirmed 144,515 cases.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.