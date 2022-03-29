China reports 1,293 new COVID cases for March 28 vs 1,275 a day earlier

Customers dine at a restaurant in Beijing, China August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - China reported 1,293 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 28, the national health authority said on Tuesday, compared with 1,275 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 1,228 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 1,219 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 5,758 compared with 5,134 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.

As of March 28, mainland China had confirmed 145,808 cases.

Reporting by Stella Qiu, Yifan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

