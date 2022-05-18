China reports 1,305 new COVID cases for May 17 vs 1,100 a day earlier

A worker in a protective suit disinfects at a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 1,305 new coronavirus cases on May 17, of which 240 were symptomatic and 1,065 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

That compares with 1,100 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 175 symptomatic and 925 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were three new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,217. As of May 17, mainland China had confirmed 222,370 coronavirus cases.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue

