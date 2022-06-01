China reports 131 new COVID cases for May 31 vs 174 a day earlier

Women look at their phones at a street in Beijing, China August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 131 new coronavirus cases for May 31, of which 35 were symptomatic and 96 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

That compared with 174 new cases a day earlier - 50 symptomatic and 127 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 5,226.

As of May 31, mainland China had confirmed 224,134 cases.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.