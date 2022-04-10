China reports 1,351 new confirmed COVID cases on April 9 vs 1,350 a day earlier

A man wearing a face mask walks on an overpass, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - China reported 1,351 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 9, the national health authority said, compared with 1,350 the day before.

Of the new cases, 1,318 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,334 on April 8.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, stood at 25,111, compared with 23,815 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, the commission said in data released on Sunday, leaving the death toll in China unchanged at 4,638.

As of April 9, mainland China had confirmed 164,393 cases.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom

