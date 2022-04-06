China reports 1,415 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 5 vs 1,235 a day earlier

A medical worker collects a swab from a resident during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a makeshift testing site at a stadium in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 30, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 1,415 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 5, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 1,235 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 1,383 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,173 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, stood at 19,199 compared with 15,355 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638.

As of April 5, mainland China had confirmed 158,793 cases.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.