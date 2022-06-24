China reports 143 new COVID cases for June 23 vs 135 a day earlier

A medical worker collects a swab from a resident during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a makeshift testing site at a stadium in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 30, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

SHANGHAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 143 new coronavirus cases for June 23, of which 37 were symptomatic and 106 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That compared with 135 new cases a day earlier - 48 symptomatic and 87 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were zero new deaths, leaving the nation's death count at 5,226.

As of Thursday, mainland China had confirmed 225,434 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with three a day earlier, and two new local asymptomatic cases versus none the previous day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported two new local symptomatic cases, compared with nine a day earlier, and a new local asymptomatic case versus none the previous day, local government data showed.

