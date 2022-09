China reports 1,439 new COVID cases for Sept 7 vs 1,695 a day earlier

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China reported 1,439 COVID-19 infections on Sept. 7, of which 280 were symptomatic and 1,159 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That is compared with 1,695 cases a day earlier – 380 symptomatic and 1,315 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sept. 7, mainland China had confirmed 246,027 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported seven new local symptomatic cases and three asymptomatic cases, compared with 14 symptomatic and zero asymptomatic infections a day earlier, according to state television and local government data.

Financial hub Shanghai reported three local symptomatic cases and 10 asymptomatic cases, local government data showed.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen, which eased anti-virus restriction measures from Monday after a weekend lockdown for most residents, reported 25 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, down from 40 a day earlier.

(Corrects final paragraph to 'down' for comparison from previous day, not 'up'.)

