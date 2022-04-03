China reports 1,506 new COVID cases for April 2 vs 2,129 a day earlier
BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - China reported 1,506 confirmed coronavirus cases for April 2, the national health authority said on Sunday, compared with 2,129 a day earlier.
Of the new cases, 1,455 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 2,086 a day earlier.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 11,781 compared with 7,869 a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638. As of April 2, mainland China had confirmed 154,738 cases.
