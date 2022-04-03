China reports 1,506 new COVID cases for April 2 vs 2,129 a day earlier

A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant at a community, during the second stage of a two-stage lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai, China April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - China reported 1,506 confirmed coronavirus cases for April 2, the national health authority said on Sunday, compared with 2,129 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 1,455 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 2,086 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 11,781 compared with 7,869 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638. As of April 2, mainland China had confirmed 154,738 cases.

Reporting by Muyu Xu, Tina Qiao and Tony Munroe: Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

