China reports 1,576 new COVID cases on April 7 vs 1,323 a day earlier

People enter a nucleic acid testing site following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - China reported 1,576 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 7, the country's national health authority said on Friday, compared with 1,323 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 1,540 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,284 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, stood at 22,648 compared with 21,784 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638.

As of April 7, mainland China had confirmed 161,692 cases.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

