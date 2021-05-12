Skip to main content

ChinaChina reports 16 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on May 11, up from 14 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 11 from 25 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,799, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

