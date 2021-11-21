China
China reports 17 new coronavirus cases for Nov 20 vs 23 day earlier
BEIJING, Nov 21 (Reuters) - China reported 17 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 20, down from 23 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday.
Of the new infections, four were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, up from three a day earlier.
China reported eight new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 16 a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.
As of Nov. 20, mainland China had 98,467 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Reporting by Cheng Leng and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by William Mallard
