ChinaChina reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

Reuters
People line up to get their nucleic acid test following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on May 3, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 20 from 12 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,714, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

