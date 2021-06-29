Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases vs 21 a day earlier

People line up at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile vaccination unit in Beijing, China, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on June 28, compared with 21 a day earlier, the national health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday. There were no new deaths.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 30, up from 22 a day earlier.

As of June 28, China had a total of 91,771 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill

