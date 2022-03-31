China reports 1,839 new COVID cases for March 30 vs 1,629 a day earlier

People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China reported 1,839 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 30, the national health authority said on Thursday, compared with 1,629 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 1,803 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 1,565 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 6,720 compared with 7,196 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.

As of March 30, mainland China had confirmed 149,276 cases.

Reporting by Stella Qiu, Yifan Wang and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam

