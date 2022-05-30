China reports 184 new COVID cases on May 29 vs 293 a day earlier

Residents line up for nucleic acid testing at a makeshift testing site amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

BEIJING, May 30 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 184 new coronavirus cases on May 29, of which 34 were symptomatic and 150 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compares with 293 new cases a day earlier, 82 symptomatic and 211 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 5,226.

As of May 29, mainland China had 224,049 confirmed cases.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.