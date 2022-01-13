China reports 190 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Jan 12 vs 221 a day earlier

People line up at a testing booth to get a nucleic acid test as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Beijing, China, January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China reported 190 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 12, down from 221 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 124 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 166 a day earlier.

The new locally transmitted cases were in Henan, Tianjin, Shaanxi and Guangdong.

China reported 31 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, lower than 32 infections a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 12, mainland China had 104,379 confirmed cases.

