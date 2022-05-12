China reports 1,917 new COVID cases on May 11 vs 1,927 a day earlier

A woman wearing a face mask and a face shield walks down a sidewalk, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China reported 1,917 new coronavirus cases on May 11, of which 237 were symptomatic and 1,680 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That compares with 1,927 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 324 symptomatic and 1,603 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were five new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,203. As of May 11, mainland China had confirmed 220,958 coronavirus cases.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar

