China reports 1,927 new COVID cases on May 10 vs 3,475 a day earlier

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China reported 1,927 new coronavirus cases on May 10, of which 324 were symptomatic and 1,603 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

That compares with 3,475 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 357 symptomatic and 3,118 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were seven new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,198. As of May 10, mainland China had confirmed 220,721 coronavirus cases.

