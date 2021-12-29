China reports 197 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 28 vs 209 a day earlier

People line up in the rain at a nucleic acid testing site following cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dongxing, a border city with Vietnam, in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China December 27, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China reported 197 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 28, down from 209 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, 152 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 182 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 15 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, from 21 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 101,683 confirmed cases as of end Dec. 28.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley Editing by Shri Navaratnam

