China

China reports 20 new coronavirus cases on June 14 vs 23 previous day

People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

China reported 20 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 14, compared with 23 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, two were local transmissions, down from four a day earlier, the National Health Commission said. All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

China also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 24 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

As of Monday, China had a total of 91,471 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

