Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China reports 20 new COVID-19 cases on Aug 20 vs 33 a day earlier

1 minute read

medical worker in protective suit collects a nasal swab from a woman for nucleic acid testing at a centralised quarantine facility for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China August 19, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China reported on Saturday 20 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 20, down from 33 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, four were locally transmitted, the same number as the previous day. Two were in Shanghai, while the remainder were in Jiangsu province and Hubei province.

China reported 20 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, unchanged from a day earlier. All of them were imported cases.

No new deaths were reported. As of Aug. 20, mainland China had recorded 94,599 confirmed cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Winni Zhou; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 2:00 AM UTC

In shift, Biden taps career diplomat, not politician, for ambassador to China

President Joe Biden plans to nominate veteran U.S. diplomat Nicholas Burns to serve as U.S. ambassador to China, the White House said on Friday, signaling the administration may be looking for the envoy to play a more central role in the increasingly fractious relations between the two global rivals.

China
EXCLUSIVE China eyes pushing U.S. IPO-bound firms to hand over data control -sources
China
China to step up tree planting campaign to help reach net zero
China
China passes new personal data privacy law, to take effect Nov. 1
China
China steel firms start merger to create world's third biggest producer