China reports 20 new COVID-19 cases on Aug 20 vs 33 a day earlier

medical worker in protective suit collects a nasal swab from a woman for nucleic acid testing at a centralised quarantine facility for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China August 19, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China reported on Saturday 20 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 20, down from 33 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, four were locally transmitted, the same number as the previous day. Two were in Shanghai, while the remainder were in Jiangsu province and Hubei province.

China reported 20 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, unchanged from a day earlier. All of them were imported cases.

No new deaths were reported. As of Aug. 20, mainland China had recorded 94,599 confirmed cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Winni Zhou; Editing by William Mallard

