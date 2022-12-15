China reports 2,000 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 14 vs 2,291 a day earlier















SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China reported 2,000 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections for Dec. 14, compared with 2,291 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 1,944 new local symptomatic cases, down from 2,249 a day earlier.

China stopped reporting asymptomatic cases from Wednesday, citing a lack of testing among people with no symptoms making it difficult to accurately tally the total count. read more

There were no new deaths, compared with none the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235.

As of Dec. 14, mainland China had confirmed 371,918 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 494 symptomatic cases, versus 476 cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 22 symptomatic cases, compared with 16 a day before, the local health authority reported.

Chongqing reported 143 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID infections, compared with 179 the previous day, local government authorities said.

Reporting by Wang Jing and Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar











