China reports 22 new coronavirus cases on June 10 vs 21 day earlier
China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 10, slightly higher than 21 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday.
Of the new cases, nine were local transmissions, up from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.
All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province.
China also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 27 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.
As of Thursday, China had a total of 91,359 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.
