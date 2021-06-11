Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

China reports 22 new coronavirus cases on June 10 vs 21 day earlier

1 minute read

People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 10, slightly higher than 21 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday.

Of the new cases, nine were local transmissions, up from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

China also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 27 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

As of Thursday, China had a total of 91,359 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 12:13 AM UTCG7 expected to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the Group of Seven to agree to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries during its summit starting on Friday, and help innoculate the world by the end of next year.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBiden says biggest vaccine donation 'supercharges' battle against coronavirus
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEXCLUSIVE Eli Lilly memo says firm did not make false statements to FDA
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsThird member of U.S. FDA advisory panel resigns over Alzheimer’s drug approval
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCDC says U.S. travelers can avoid wearing masks in outdoor transit hubs, ferries