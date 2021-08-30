China reports 23 COVID-19 cases for Aug 29, none local

People wearing protective face masks walk on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China reported 23 confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 29, down from 33 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission on Monday.

All the cases were imported, the health authority said, the same as the previous day.

China reported 24 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which the country does not classify as confirmed infections. All the new asymptomatic cases were also from abroad.

As of Aug. 29, mainland China had recorded 94,842 confirmed cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue

