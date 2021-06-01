Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
China reports 23 new coronavirus cases on May 31 vs 27 previous day
China on Tuesday reported 23 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for May 31, versus 27 a day earlier, the health authority said.
Out of the new infections, 12 were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The 11 local cases were all reported in southern Guangdong province. There were no new deaths.
China also reported 15 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 19 a day earlier.
As of May 31, China had a total of 91,122 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while its death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
