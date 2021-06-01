Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

China reports 23 new coronavirus cases on May 31 vs 27 previous day

Reuters
1 minute read

A medical worker collects a swab from a resident during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a makeshift testing site in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 30, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

China on Tuesday reported 23 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for May 31, versus 27 a day earlier, the health authority said.

Out of the new infections, 12 were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The 11 local cases were all reported in southern Guangdong province. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 15 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 19 a day earlier.

As of May 31, China had a total of 91,122 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while its death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · May 31, 2021 · 9:56 PM UTCIs it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names

Coronavirus variants with clunky, alphanumeric names have now been assigned the letters of the Greek Alphabet in a bid to simplify discussion and pronunciation while avoiding stigma.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPeru revises pandemic death toll, now worst in the world per capita
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAustralia's Victoria state reports 9 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEven after U.S. shift, opponents resist COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsChina reports 23 new coronavirus cases on May 31 vs 27 previous day