China reports 23 new coronavirus cases on May 31 vs 27 previous day

A medical worker collects a swab from a resident during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a makeshift testing site in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 30, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

China on Tuesday reported 23 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for May 31, versus 27 a day earlier, the health authority said.

Out of the new infections, 12 were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The 11 local cases were all reported in southern Guangdong province. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 15 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 19 a day earlier.

As of May 31, China had a total of 91,122 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while its death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.